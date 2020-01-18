My Hero Academia Reveals Overhaul’s Twisted Fate

My Hero Academia’s Shie Hassaikai arc has officially come to an end with the latest episode, and the fight between Deku and Overhaul has reached its climactic conclusion. But while Overhaul’s horrific actions and treatment of Eri painted him as a despicable villain from which the heroes couldn’t stop fast enough, as the fight against him rolled on more layers of the villain began to show. He began to show more weaknesses as the arc continued, and his motivations were revealed to be far more childish and naive than one would expect from such a cold individual.

That’s what makes his final fate so complicated as Episode 77 of the series revealed what happened to Overhaul after the fight. Rather than simply be carted off to Tartarus like the villains All For One and Hero Killer Stain, Overhaul instead was the victim of a horrific bit of torture from Shigaraki and the League of Villains.

The League of Villains might have snuck into the background for the majority of the arc, but Twice and Toga’s presence in the Hassaikai’s base teased that they had something bigger in mind the entire time. It was revealed that their initial plan was to take hold of the young Eri for themselves, but failing that, they decide to go after Overhaul directly in order to get the few completed quirk removal bullets.

It’s not so simple as this, however, as they decide to punish Overhaul for his hubris. Mr. Compress removes one of his arms as revenge for their bloody first meeting, and Shigaraki decays his other arm. Meaning that Overhaul will never be able to use his quirk again. It’s an ironic fate considering how he often cried against the use of quirks, so not being able to use his own stings even more thanks to his own words.

But this plays a lot more tragically given that, although twisted in nature, Kai Chisaki’s initial desire was to pay back his father figure for taking him in and raising him as a child. This was for the greater goal of bringing more respect to the fading Yakuza group, and now that he’s failed so monumentally he’s been incapacitated in both his physical and mental capabilities. He’s completely defeated.

ima go have a mental breakdown rn bye pic.twitter.com/q1gHpZsI92 — sachi ♡s overhaul (@egosketchy) January 18, 2020

What do you think of Overhaul's final fate? Is it deserved?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.