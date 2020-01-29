My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Handsy With Perfect Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has an amazing ability to not just create three dimensional heroes, but villains that are just as interesting, and sometimes moreso! Shigaraki is the current heir apparent to All For One, the dark half of All Might, whose horrifying appearance remains one of the most striking designs from the franchise. While Overhaul was the main focus of the first half of the fourth season, Shigaraki got the upper hand on the Yakuza and their boss following their defeat at the hands of Midoriya and company. With the League of Villains stronger than they’ve ever been, one fan has created a pitch perfect cosplay of the antagonist!

Shigaraki may be taking something of a back seat in the fourth season of the anime, but his ultimate plan seems to be unfurling in the manga of My Hero Academia! With the Paranormal Liberation Front hitting its stride and presenting what may be the greatest threat that the heroes of the world have ever faced, Shigaraki has been going through some serious changes that may make him the strongest villain the world has ever seen. With the manga detailing Shigaraki’s origins and his rise to power, it’s clear that his future may be bright, but the world’s may be dim.

Instagram Cosplayer LuzanLorenzei shared their amazing interpretation of Shigaraki, horrifically detailing the hands that are strewn around the villain which they themselves hold a dark secret from the antagonist’s earlier days in the franchise:

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.