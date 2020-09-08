My Hero Academia Get Variant Cover from Marvel's Ryan Stegman

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest superhero series out there, and it shows. Izuku and all of his friends are easy to spot in stores if you are in the market. Between book sales and the anime, it makes sense for the comics industry to keep tabs on My Hero Academia, and one of its artists just penned a variant cover for the manga.

Over on Instagram, artist Ryan Stegman shared his work for My Hero Academia with fans. The Marvel artist informed fans they did a cover for a French edition of My Hero Academia, and it shows off Stegman's unique style.

"Love this series so much! Such a fun opportunity," the artist captioned the piece.

The variant cover focuses on Dabi as well as Shigaraki. The fiery hero can be found to the left as he holds his signature blue flames in hand. With his coat whipping behind him, Dabi looks like an impressive baddie atop the skyline, and the same can be said for Shigaraki.

After all, the villain is crouched down low with all of his hands placed on his body. You cannot see his face from this angle, but fans are sure Shigaraki looks demented underneath his mask. The pair's shadowy look is only made cooler by the background and its warm tones. And if you were a pro hero out on patrol, you would know something bad was up if you saw these two lurking on a roof.

This comics-inspired take on My Hero Academia is nice for fans to see, and netizens are sure Kohei Horikoshi would love it. The creator of My Hero Academia is a huge fan of western comics. Horikoshi never expected to see his work praised so highly by Marvel artists, and this variant cover is surely just one of many more to come.

What do you think about this variant cover? Does Stegman's style suit My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.