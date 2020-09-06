My Hero Academia Fandom Gets Deku Trending After a Major Chapter's Debut

My Hero Academia has never been as intense as it is now. Thanks to the manga's ongoing arc, all eyes are on Izuku and the Pro Heroes are their raid against the villains goes on. The most recent chapters have all shown bloodshed as dozens of pro heroes - if not hundreds - have been killed. Now, the manga has a new issue out, and the epic piece has got Deku's name trending worldwide.

You can check out some of the tweets below to get an idea of what's going on but be warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 283 below! You better proceed with extreme caution if you aren't caught up on the manga:

For those still processing the chapter, the massive update confirms some major facts. For one, Gigantomachia is still on the loose, and he is causing havoc wherever he goes. Class 1 is stunned by his attacks given the fact they sedated him, and while all this is happening, Izuku is left facing Shigaraki. The villain may have permanently ruined Aizawa's eyes, and when Shigaraki threatens to kill everyone, Deku snaps. His rage mode kicks into full gear. Deku uses this power to unlock a new Quirk, and the cliffhanger pits him against Shigaraki in a free-for-all battle.

Of course, My Hero Academia fans are not sure how this fight will go. Shigaraki is beginning to deteriorate because of All For One, and Izuku is on a clock to get his teacher's medical attention. But as far as the Internet is concerned, Deku has become the current King of Shonen Jump - no questions asked.

What do you think about this new chapter? Has Deku taken you by surprise?