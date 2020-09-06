My Hero Academia Fandom Gets Deku Trending After a Major Chapter's Debut
My Hero Academia has never been as intense as it is now. Thanks to the manga's ongoing arc, all eyes are on Izuku and the Pro Heroes are their raid against the villains goes on. The most recent chapters have all shown bloodshed as dozens of pro heroes - if not hundreds - have been killed. Now, the manga has a new issue out, and the epic piece has got Deku's name trending worldwide.
You can check out some of the tweets below to get an idea of what's going on but be warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 283 below! You better proceed with extreme caution if you aren't caught up on the manga:
For those still processing the chapter, the massive update confirms some major facts. For one, Gigantomachia is still on the loose, and he is causing havoc wherever he goes. Class 1 is stunned by his attacks given the fact they sedated him, and while all this is happening, Izuku is left facing Shigaraki. The villain may have permanently ruined Aizawa's eyes, and when Shigaraki threatens to kill everyone, Deku snaps. His rage mode kicks into full gear. Deku uses this power to unlock a new Quirk, and the cliffhanger pits him against Shigaraki in a free-for-all battle.
Of course, My Hero Academia fans are not sure how this fight will go. Shigaraki is beginning to deteriorate because of All For One, and Izuku is on a clock to get his teacher's medical attention. But as far as the Internet is concerned, Deku has become the current King of Shonen Jump - no questions asked.
What do you think about this new chapter? Has Deku taken you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
The Best Feeling
prevnext
Deku having his “I won’t let you.....get away....with this!!!” moment is so satisfying pic.twitter.com/AmFavgC5QH— 𝕊𝕪𝕟𝕔 BLM | Watching Oregairu (@Sync_xma) September 6, 2020
Behold the Crown
prevnext
Other series, other charecters, even from other ochako ship stans, Deku gets sh-t from everyone of them. Yet the reality is this madlad is carrying shounen jump on his back now while living rent free in them haters minds 24/7. King shit, truly the best new gen mc #Deku #bnha283 pic.twitter.com/G6bJJARPRO— Rex96 🇧🇩 (@DekuGoat96) September 6, 2020
A Change of Pace
prevnext
The time for Deku to finally use his mask is coming.. Don't expect much smiling in the near future 💀👌🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/r43UN4vmyg— 25th Ryōmen D. Sukuna 🇧🇩 ~ Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) September 6, 2020
Savior
prevnext
tell me deku is a mad mc again when he’s saving every PRO hero pic.twitter.com/lc6eMwOJuX— elle (@mitsubgo) September 6, 2020
Spicy Words.... Whew!
prevnext
Nice visualization of Deku carrying shonen jump 🐥 pic.twitter.com/8ANgkbgFGA— 🐥Dippsn™ (@EinDippsn) September 6, 2020
We Stan
prevnext
Deku Haters are different breed, they say he cries too much and want him to have a rage moment which he has had a few times in the series but when we get a rage moment they say it's generic, Anyway Stan Deku Best Modern Shonen Jump MC pic.twitter.com/nJQoTdOkck— Dylan: Deku Stan (@Deku_Stan1) September 6, 2020
Crying Forever
prevnext
deku never run away if its for the sake of protecting others. not back then when he's quirkless. and definitely not right now. pic.twitter.com/A1OyksMwIJ— el (@sasukws) September 6, 2020
Too Powerful
prevnext
Deku did save and win all in one move, mad respect. pic.twitter.com/DV9bXR3GMj— 💥Roo💥(╬◣д◢)つ＜∴ʘ̅◡ʘ̅∴) (@Color_Division) September 6, 2020
Say It Louder
prevnext
I better not hear anyone call Deku a B-tch or a coward anymore this chapter proved you wrong pic.twitter.com/sUDuKozEOV— Dylan: Deku Stan (@Deku_Stan1) September 6, 2020
Respect on the Name
prev
MHA had another fantastic chapter yet again, also Deku is the goat pic.twitter.com/EMFgxsC8Lv— Dylan: Deku Stan (@Deku_Stan1) September 6, 2020