My Hero Academia Introduces Crawler’s Wild New Power

My Hero Academia debuted a new ability for Koichi Haimawari’s The Crawler with the cliffhanger from the newest Vigilantes chapter! As the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off continues through the climax of the Naruhata War arc, the grand finale for the series is seemingly closer and closer as well. This is not only true for the series as a whole, but the Crawler himself. He has been tested more than ever before as he continues to fight the villainous Number 6, and the villain has evolved to a huge new level through the fight as well. It’s been a growth on both sides.

It was revealed that Number 6 had modeled his face after Koichi’s and that’s starting to seem more clear as the hero and villain have been reaching new levels of ability the more they clash with one another. This fight with Number 6 has revealed just how much Crawler’s body has improved and changed over the course of his vigilante stint thus far, and that’s especially seen with his newest advancement that saw Crawler unleash a brand new use of his Slide and Glide quirk, Knuckle Style, in reference to his master Knuckleduster.

The fight against Number 6 has seen Koichi grow in his various abilities, but the villain has been changing his body rapidly as a result. The previous chapter saw him explode with a powerful new form that seems to be killing him at the same time, but its explosive power was enough to completely knock out Koichi. Koichi himself believed that he was down and out for the count this time as his body was bruised and beaten, but soon he’s visited by the visage of Knuckleduster who urges him to get back into the fight.

He teaches Koichi to use his abilities to wrap up his damaged body parts, and thus he’s able to move for one final round. With this last burst of inspiration, Koichi decides to literally take things into his own hands by using his Slider and Glide quirk to wrap small bits of energy around his knuckles. Aping his former master, Koichi dubs this as “Knuckle Style” and he uses it to break through the rubble he had been trapped under.

Now it's clear that Koichi and Number 6's fight will soon be over, but we'll see soon enough how it all shakes out.