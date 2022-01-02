My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Fan-Favorite Vigilante’s Death

My Hero Academia is setting the sad stage for a fan favorite vigilante hero’s death with the newest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! The Vigilantes spin-off has been in the midst of what seems to be its final arc as the Naruhata War reaches the climax of the fight between Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler and the villainous Number 6. In fact, the fight has been so tough that Crawler is starting to learn even more about his own abilities in combat. But he’s also gotten some very crucial help with the surprising return of his master, Knuckleduster.

After missing from the series for quite a while following the initial fight and chaos against Queen Bee, Knuckleduster returned to action with the previous few chapters as he provided some key help for Crawler and just the right time. But in his own fight against Number 6, it seems the damage dealt had taken much more of a toll than fans might have expected. Because looking at the vigilante in the newest chapter of the series, Knuckleduster is very much worse for wear and is currently at death’s door.

Chapter 116 of the series picks up right after Crawler is enveloped in Number 6’s final explosive onslaught as his body has morphed into his most dangerous form yet. Crawler is pretty much defeated both mentally and physically, but soon he sees Knuckleduster within his mind as his former master starts to rile him back up. While this is great to see enough on its own, unfortunately there’s a pretty negative cloud hanging overhead as his physical body seems to be limp and no longer moving.

His slumped over body and lack of response when being called out to definitely spells something bad for this fan favorite vigilante shortly after his return to the series. It’s yet to be officially confirmed as to whether or not he truly has died (something that fans of the franchise know full too well is to wait for an official confirmation one way or the other in the actual pages of the manga), but with his final bit of spirit it seems like he has talked Crawler into getting back up and putting an end to the fight soon.

What do you think of this tease? Do you think My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has truly killed off Knuckleduster with its newest chapter? How would you feel about it, if it does come to pass? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!