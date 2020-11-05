My Hero Academia Creator Pens Special Bleach Crossover

✖

Kohei Horikoshi and Tite Kubo have confirmed that they are fast friends, with the two prolific manga creators responsible for My Hero Academia and Bleach having a friendly chat with one another last year as part of a big interview, and Kohei recently created a special crossover that brings together both Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Ichigo Kurosaki! While there hasn't been an official crossover between the heroes of UA Academy and the Shinigami of Soul Society, we would imagine that the friendship held between the two creators might hint at the fact that anything is possible at the end of the day!

Bleach fans have been "eating well" for the past year, with the announcement that not only would the spinoff series of "Burn The Witch" getting an anime adaptation, but the final arc of the franchise in the "Thousand Year Blood War Arc" will also finally be brought to the small screen! With My Hero Academia's fifth season of its anime set to return next year in the spring, and the Paranormal Liberation War Arc continuing to tear things up within the pages of its manga, Kohei Horikoshi is definitely continuing to try his best to keep up with the latest announcements regarding Tite Kubo's popular Shonen franchise!

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this amazing sketch from both Kohei Horikoshi and Tite Kubo that sees both Midoriya and Ichigo Kurosaki side by side, bringing together two of the most popular Shonen series that have ever been brought to the world of anime:

Kohei Horikoshi X Tite Kubo「Special Drawing」 pic.twitter.com/ULoZyC4ghO — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) November 1, 2020

Both Midoriya and Ichigo were a part of the video game crossover epic known as Jump Force, which also brought together some of the other movers and shakers in the world of Shonen Jump such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Naruto, and much more.

While My Hero Academia continues to tell its story via its anime and manga, Bleach ended years ago via both methods of story telling. There has yet to be any announcements about a potential return of Ichigo and the shinigami of the Soul Society by Tite Kubo, but with both Burn The Witch and Thousand Year Blood War Arc, the stage is certainly being set!

