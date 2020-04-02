Bleach and My Hero Academia Fans Go to Bat Over Their Best Girls

To say the anime fandom is enthusiastic about its heroine would be putting things lightly. While some people tend to fetishize shonen’s top heroes, many more stick around to rally behind their wins. From Tsunade to Kagome, there are tons of best girls out there, but a war is brewing over the best. And thanks to a recent introduction by My Hero Academia, it seems the Bleach fandom is ready to reiterate its love for a certain Soul Reaper.

Over on Twitter, the now-viral debate took place thanks to gonshairline. The user responded to the debut of Mirko in My Hero Academia by pitting the heroine against Bleach‘s own Yoruichi, and the comparison provoked chaos online.

This is officially a bigger debate than Goku vs Saitama pic.twitter.com/P3Cs8LI4U1 — Noah! (@gonshairline) March 28, 2020

You can see a sample of the reactions below, but there are many on Twitter pitting the pair against one another. Some fans feel like only one of the headstrong heroines can reign supreme, but that is surely not the case. When you are at the level these girls are at, it’d be hard to not vibe with one another, and they would share the title of best girl.

Of course, there are some who are simply confused as to why this online debate as turned into something more widespread. There are fans of Bleach who believe Mirko to be a copy of Yoruichi, and that has caused the My Hero Academia fandom to go on the defensive. But as Mirko continues to show out in the anime and manga, fans on both sides of the argument are realizing she and Yoruichi would more likely be allies than straight-up rivals.

Do you have a favorite between these two heroines? Or do they both rank the same? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Only real answer pic.twitter.com/fQpyOS94vi — Jforce775♠ (waiting for Xenoblade de!) (@jstar775) March 28, 2020

I was bout to say…is it a debate tho? — MonKey’kBayo🐒 (@Monkey_Kbayo) March 29, 2020

Get stepped on by Both of them at the same time — 「Christian」Read Record of Ragnarok 🇵🇭 (@BeefGyudonBowl) March 28, 2020

