Upcoming Crossover My Hero Academia and Bleach with Special Creators Interview

Many anime protagonists tend to find themselves at a younger age, attending either elementary or high school as they attempt to traverse some unique scenarios. This is the case for the two anime franchises of My Hero Academia and Bleach, both following two high schoolers in the forms of Midoriya Izuku and Ichigo Kurasaki. Though the world of super heroics differs greatly from that of the Soul Society, the creators of both series have decided to perform a special “crossover” by sharing a cup of coffee and performing a simultaneous interview for an upcoming character book.

Twitter User OneForAllQuirk shared the notification of the upcoming interview that will take place in the character book for My Hero Academia titled “Ultra Analysis” that will bring the two titans of the industry together for an interview unlike any other:

My Hero Academia’s new character book titled “Ultra Analysis!” Will be released October 4, 2019 It will include a special collaboration interview with Horikoshi & Tite Kubo (BLEACH). pic.twitter.com/3DiU0HWkMe — Deku (@OneForAllQuirk) September 12, 2019

Though a crossover between My Hero Academia and Bleach proper doesn’t seem like it will be announced any time soon, you can witness the characters from both franchises beating on one another in the recently released video game, Jump Force, that combines numerous characters across multiple universes that all got their start in Shonen Jump! While Bleach may be over in both the anime and manga mediums, My Hero Academia is still holding strong with a brand new season debuting this fall.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan.