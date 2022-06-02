My Hero Academia Creator Shares Adoption in Special Update

Kohei Horikoshi has been telling the story of Deku and his friends in My Hero Academia for years, with the anime adaptation becoming one of the biggest television series from Studio Bones and set to release its sixth season this fall. The mangaka might be ahrd at work, but that doesn’t stop him from giving update to his fans, with a recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump confirming that the artist has added a friendly feline to his household.

In one of the latest issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, Horikoshi revealed that he has recently added a feline companion to his household and that his life has become better as a result:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I adopted a cat, and my life has suddenly gotten better. Thank you, Cafe Komaneko!”

Horikoshi has certainly been no stranger to the world of felines over the course of My Hero Academia, with one of the biggest examples being Eraserhead, aka Aizawa, and his bond with cats. In the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, readers had the opportunity to learn more about the early days of the UA Academy teacher, in which Eraserhead was a student and working toward starting an agency of his own. Coming into contact with a street cat, Aizawa was able to show the true aspects of his personality through the feline.

As it stands, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes hasn’t been set to receive an anime adaptation of its own, though there are plenty of stories that help dive into the past of some big characters of the Shonen franchise. With the side story recently releasing its final chapter, the story of Crawler and other heroes operating outside of the law could certainly garner a few seasons if it were given a television series in the future.

While Horikoshi hasn’t confirmed that he will be returning to My Hero Academia once the series wraps, the mangaka did state in a previous Shonen Jump that he would love to try his hand on a horror story in the future.

What do you think Horikoshi named his new feline friend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.