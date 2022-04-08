My Hero Academia Creator Hints At What He’ll Do Following The Series’ End

It will be a sad day when Weekly Shonen Jump releases the final chapter of My Hero Academia, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has stated that the story itself has around one year worth of stories left before fans bid adieu to Deku and his friends. Now, it seems that Horikoshi is hinting at what he wants to do next in the world of manga and what genre he is looking to tackle, which might come as a surprise for those who have followed his superhero epic.

In the latest issue of Shonen Jump, Horikoshi had this to say when it comes to where the mangaka wants to go with his next story:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I want to try drawing a horror manga, but just a little.”

Horror is a genre that has found its way into the medium of manga quite a few times in the past, but it’s also a genre that could definitely use more representation when it comes to the printed comics that are released out of Japan. While Junji Ito has become the de facto master of horror based on his past works that are considered to be some of the most terrifying manga to ever be released, having a creator like Kohei Horikoshi join in would certainly help give horror a boost within the medium.

My Hero Academia certainly isn’t considered to be a horror story, but the Shonen series has had plenty of terrifying moments throughout. In the latest season of the anime adaptation, the My Villain Academia Arc took an opportunity to dive into the past of the members of the League of Villains. Shigaraki’s origin story specifically saw his Quirk emerging during his childhood, horrifically tearing apart his family and leading him into the waiting arms of All For One, in a brief tale that certainly could be considered horror on its own.

This year is set to see a major horror manga receive an anime adaptation, as Junji Ito’s Uzumaki is set to arrive on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, with the programming block also taking the opportunity to create an original horror anime of its own in the upcoming Housing Complex C.

What kind of horror manga would you love to see Kohei Horikoshi tackle when My Hero Academia comes to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Atsushi101x