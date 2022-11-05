My Hero Academia Creator Highlights The Number One Hero, Endeavor, Via New Art

My Hero Academia's sixth season hasn't just seen the heroes of UA Academy clash with the villains that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front, but the professional crime fighters of Hero Society have done the same. With many adults being killed as a result of Shigaraki's awakening, as his decaying Quirk turned many heroes into dust, even more of a burden has been placed on the shoulders of the number one hero, Endeavor. To help in celebrating the man seeking to become the new "Symbol of Peace", creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a new take on the fiery hero.

Endeavor might be at the top of the food chain when it comes to professional crime fighters, but the number one hero has a lot to answer for thanks to the horrific actions that he put his family through in trying to forge the next generation of heroes that could outshine All Might. With Shoto Todoroki currently attempting to bury the hatchet, Endeavor is now facing off against Shigaraki thanks to the latest anime adaptation and thanks to the powers given to the villain by All For One, it doesn't appear as though Enji Todoroki will ultimately have what it takes to burn the young antagonist to cinders.

The Fire of Endeavor

Kohei Horikoshi has routinely shared new art prior to the arrival of a new episode of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, and today's latest entry was no different as Endeavor attempted to grapple with Shigaraki but slowly began to realize that even without the full power of All For One, the villain was quite the deadly handful:

Endeavor might have earned his place as the number one hero thanks to his wildly powerful Quirk and experience on the battlefield, but his ability to lay claim to the title of the "Symbol of Peace" has caused him quite a few headaches. Unlike All Might who would routinely enter the battlefield with a smile on his face, Todoroki can't seem to catch a break in connecting with the public, which is a problem that Hawks, the current number two, has been able to easily soar past.

Do you think Endeavor will manage to survive the Final Arc playing out in the Shonen's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.