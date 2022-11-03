My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Episode 6 Stills

My Hero Academia is pushing ahead with season six, and right now, the anime is about to pop off in a big way. Last week, fans could only watch in horror as the heroes lost their upper hand in their raid against the villains. With the League now bigger than before, heroes in town have met tons of resistance, and Shigaraki was victorious at the hospital despite Endeavor's best efforts. Now, episode six is set to heat things up this weekend, and we have been given our first look at the release.

As you can see below, a slew of stills has been released for My Hero Academia season six. The shots showcase our heroes in a state of panic as Shigaraki's new form is stronger than anyone expected. He managed to kill a swath of heroes without raising a single finger, and now, Shigaraki is on the move.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON-6

EPISODE-6 (119) PREVIEW STILLS pic.twitter.com/OsRWQqeOhW — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 3, 2022

What to Expect From Episode 6

If you take a look at these new stills, you can see Endeavor and Aizawa are still on Shigaraki's tale. The pair are certainly battered, but their tenacity is unmatched. As for their opponent, Shigaraki looks better than here and is also downright terrifying. In one still, he appears to be using the quirk All For One stole from Ragdoll, and his second still seems to show the villain attempting to steal a quirk from someone.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Season 6 Has Transformed Shigaraki Into a Nightmare | My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay

The rest of the stills focus on Class 1-A and is top heroes. Izuku is shown in two looking rather worried, and there is no doubt his Danger Sense is going off big time. Bakugo and Shoto are in the other stills, so you can imagine the two are about to get dragged into some big fight. And knowing Shigaraki, well – he won't rest until he meets with Izuku face to face now that he is awake.

What do you think about this look at My Hero Academia's next episode? Are you loving season six so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.