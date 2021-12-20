My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Jump Festa With New Art

My Hero Academia’s creator has dropped some adorable new art for Jump Festa 2022! Just like many of the other series currently running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, My Hero Academia had plenty to show off during the recent Jump Festa 2022 convention in Japan. Not only did the series reveal the very first teaser trailer for Season 6 of the anime, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself revealed some new things about the manga’s future. It was quite the big occasion for the franchise, and Horikoshi was able to get in on the celebration as well.

Like many of the other Shueisha artists getting their own special presentations during Jump Festa 2022, Horikoshi shared a unique piece of art for the convention that was previously only shown to those who were able to attend or catch the livestreams in Japan. This unique art has been officially released by My Hero Academia’s official Twitter account and features Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka closely palling it around with Himiko Toga and even Tomura Shigaraki for the Jump Festa event. You can check it out below:

My Hero Academia had quite a lot to show off this year since it had so many releases over the course of 2021 as well. It was confirmed that the sixth season of the anime will be making its debut during the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the first teaser trailer for the new season was officially dropped. But those weren’t the juiciest teases, however, as Horikoshi opened up about what is coming for the Final Act for the series as it really starts revving up for the endgame the creator has in mind already.

Stating that if everything goes according to plan, then My Hero Academia’s manga could be ending within a year. Whether or not this exact timeline works out, it’s very clear that either way Horikoshi is indeed setting the stage for the final conflict of the series overall with each new chapter of the manga series. But what do you think? How did you like all of My Hero Academia’s Jump Festa announcements this year? What are you hoping to see next from the anime and manga releases? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!