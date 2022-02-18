My Hero Academia Creator Breaks Down Surprise Spider-Man Connection

The Amazing Spider-Man has had quite a memorable time recently thanks to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, has recently revealed a major influence that the Web Slinger and his gallery of rogues had on his epic Shonen story. With Willem Dafoe returning as the Green Goblin in the latest movie, it seems that an earlier interpretation of the Goblin helped in creating one of the most notable members of UA Academy’s Class 1-B.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 first hit theaters in 2014, introducing us to a new take on Harry Osborn played by Dane DeHaan, who was looking to cure a deadly disease ravaging his system by examining the blood of Spider-Man. While DeHaan didn’t make a comeback in No Way Home, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, the other villain of this Spider-Sequel, did return with a new look to battle against both his Spider-Man in Andrew Garfield as well as both Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. We don’t know if we’ll ever see DeHaan actually return to the role but with comic book movies taking the opportunity to dive into the past, we could see this unique Green Goblin make an appearance somewhere within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Horikoshi shared the fact that he had modeled the vain hero Neito Monoma from Dane DeHaan’s version of Harry Osborn who eventually found himself taking a glider and terrorizing the skies as the Green Goblin, ultimately being the cause of the death of Emma Stone’s Gwent Stacy.

Neito Monoma is one of the most notable heroes of Class 1-B, the rivals to the class housing the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and more, and has a Quirk that makes him one of the most dangerous young heroes. By making contact with someone, he is able to copy their Quirks and can store four up to four different Quirks in his system for ten minutes once he uses them. Despite his strength, he ultimately wasn’t able to net 1-B a victory against 1-A during the Joint Training Exercise Arc.

