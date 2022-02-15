My Hero Academia Surprises With Monoma’s Role in the Final Act War

My Hero Academia surprised with Neito Monoma’s key role in getting the major war started in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series! The previous string of chapters have been spent setting the stage for the final battle between the heroes and the villains, and Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes were able to come up with a last minute plan that was supposedly going to give them an edge over All For One and the villains. This came into play with the newest chapter of the series as they had lured the major villain to a remote area.

Previous chapters had yet to reveal what the heroes’ plan actually was, but there was a major clue in the previous chapter that saw Shota Aizawa heading back to where Kurogiri has been kept as he stood next to what looked like to be Class 1-B’s Monoma. This sparked the thought of whether or not they were going to use Monoma’s copy quirk to temporarily steal Kurogiri’s warping ability, and the newest chapter of the series confirms this is indeed the case as Monoma uses the warp quirk to quickly spring a trap that brings all of the heroes to the battle.

Chapter 343 of My Hero Academia begins with Yuga Aoyama seemingly bringing Izuku to a construction site in order to “reveal” that he had actually been working for All For One this entire time. The two of them were able to play their cards in such a way that All For One was unable to tell it was actually a trap made for him, and he soon discovers this is the case when all of the villains make their way to the scene. It’s then that Monoma sparks the copied warp ability and all of the currently active heroes that can actually still put up a fight have now quickly gathered for the final battle.

Fans had been wondering how Monoma’s copy ability could play into future conflicts in the series given that it’s potentially a game-breaking ability, and while there could still be plenty more for him to do as the battle really kicks in, this is a major role given that he helped kicked off the first assault overall. Now it remains to be seen whether or not this was enough for the heroes to pull out a win at the end of it all. But what do you think? Were you surprised to see Monoma playing such a big role in this way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!