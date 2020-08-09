My Hero Academia Shares Close Look at New Dabi Nendoroid

✖

My Hero Academia has officially entered its sixth year of publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now part of that celebration is a new addition to Good Smile Company's growing Nendoroid figure collection for the series. Recently announced, the next addition to the growing line of Nendoroid collectibles now includes the fan favorite fiery villain, Dabi. Dabi is one of the more intriguing villains in the entire franchise given how little we know about his past, and this mystique is boosted even further by just how cool Dabi looks all the time. Now that coolness has been made just a little cuter!

Good Smile Company shared a closer look at their upcoming Dabi Nendoroid through their official Twitter account, and it includes extra flames as well as the comic book like expression that many of the other My Hero Academia Nendoroids have included in the past. Pre-orders for the new Dabi figure are now underway with a scheduled release set for this October. If you want to find out more about the Dabi Nendoroid release, you can do so at the link here. You can check out the first set of photos for the new Nendoroid below:

From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of Dabi! Three kinds of flame effect parts are included for recreating intense combat scenes! Be sure to preorder for your collection! Preorder: https://t.co/0adWUEJiTy#myheroacademia #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/5IZNVyljew — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) August 6, 2020

Good Smile Company describes the upcoming Dabi Nendoroid release as such, "'That's sad... Shoto... Todoroki...' From the popular anime series My Hero Academia comes a Nendoroid of Dabi, member of the League of Villains! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a condescending laughing expression and a crazed expression! Three kinds of flame effect parts for recreating Dabi's unidentified Quirk are included along with a 'FOOOOSH' text plate for recreating action scenes. Be sure to add him to your collection!" Are you excited to check out this new release?

Will you be looking into My Hero Academia's newest Nendoroid release and add it to your collection? Where does Dabi rank on your list of favorite villains in the anime and manga? What has been your favorite Nendoroid figure released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

