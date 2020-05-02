My Hero Academia Shares Close Look at Adorable Toga Nendoroid

✖

GoodSmile's Nendoroid figures are some of the most popular ones to collect among anime fans since they take several favorite anime characters and give them a chibi makeover. This has been the case for every one of the My Hero Academia figures released for the Nendoroid line so far, and things are definitely continuing on the right route for the newest addition to the collection -- the fan favorite villain Himiko Toga. Announced to be joining the collection alongside other heroes like All Might, GoodSmile finally shared a close look at the upcoming release.

With pre-orders kicking off this month for a scheduled release sometime this November, the Himiko Toga Nendoroid figure comes with a number of playful facial expressions that fans are sure to instantly recognize (especially her sinister smile when she's intrigued by Deku) along with her blood sucking equipment, mask, bloody box cutter, and more! Check out the photos shared through GoodSmile's official Twitter account below:

Kahotan takes a look at Nendoroid Himiko Toga from "My Hero Academia"! She'll be available for preorder from the 1st of May! Find out more in the blog below! Read more: https://t.co/vdUJSXpdy9#myheroacademia #himikotoga #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/VKo3wLndEL — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) April 30, 2020

Although we have seen various versions of the villain ever since she was introduced to the series following the Hero Killer Stain fight, it feels like Himiko Toga is on the cusp of some huge event in My Hero Academia's future. We've learned a little bit about her mysterious past during the My Villain Academia events against the Meta Liberation Army, but we've still yet to get a moment that's thrust forward purely by Toga's actions.

We've seen her be playful with characters like Izuku Midoriya, but she has rarely been serious. Certain events in the manga recently will definitely change that going forward, and we might end up seeing a much different Toga in the future than this adorable Nendoroid figure would have you believe. Then again, it's what fans of the villain have been waiting to see.

What do you think of Himiko Toga's bite sized makeover for the villain's Nendoroid debut? Which of the My Hero Academia Nendoroid figures have you added to your collection? Which heroes or villains do you want to see join the collection next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.