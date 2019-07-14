My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Shigaraki Nendoroid

Anime fans are all too familiar with the Nendoroid line of collectible figures as Good Smile’s popular line takes some of anime and manga’s fan-favorite characters and gives them an adorable chibi makeover. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the recent franchises to get the Nendoroid treatment, and the successful releases of a few characters is leading to even more.

One of the next characters to join the collection is the first villain in My Hero Academia‘s line-up, Tomura Shigaraki, and even an adorable Nendoroid form can’t totally get rid of his creepiness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After all this waiting, the heroic piece of trash shows up.” From #MyHeroAcademia comes a #Nendoroid of Tomura Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains! Pre-order today in the following link: https://t.co/X2AMyaLf2a pic.twitter.com/wjJa6Zh19R — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) July 9, 2019

Joining the previously released Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and upcoming Ochaco Uraraka, Tomura Shigaraki will be making his Nendoroid debut January next year. This Nendoroid might put a cute new spin on Shigaraki, but there’s still plenty of creepy villainy to his look as his hands are hiding some mischievous faces underneath. It won’t be long before fans get to see Shigaraki in full force again as he’ll be playing a pretty crucial role in the next season of My Hero Academia, which is currently scheduled for a premiere on October 12th.

The next arc of the series will be shifting the majority of the focus to many of the newer characters introduced toward the end of the third season, but fans saw as Shigaraki was already to meet the leader of an up and coming group, Overhaul. There are going to be quite a few notable fights for dominance going forward, for sure.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.