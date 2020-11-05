My Hero Academia: Dabi Spoilers Trend Globally After Surfacing Online
Spoilers for the next chapter of My Hero Academia's manga have begun leaking online, with the revelation regarding Dabi's true identity has been helping the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi trend on social media once again and we decided to share some of the best examples of minds being blown all across the internet. Be forewarned, that if you want to read the rest of these reactions, you will be venturing into some serious spoiler territory for the identity of the flame wielding villain that has long been a part of the League of Villains since Stain made his grand debut!
What do you think of the revelation of Dabi's true identity? What do you think this information means for the future of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!
Dabi Is Indeed A Todoroki
/CHAPTER 290 SPOILER/
Nice to meet you again, Toya#mha #fanart #bnha290 #dabi pic.twitter.com/nfUFOkVzcq— hey vsauce! lina here (@pol33tlin) November 5, 2020
It's The Biggest News Of The Day!
Good morning to the people who still can not function bc of dabi’s reveal 😀🤝 pic.twitter.com/4bTaFyjXB5— 🧍 (@Bella_07111) November 5, 2020
A Definite Good Time For Cosplay
I think it’s a v good day to share some Dabi. 🔥— 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗻 🔪🩸 (@bloodraven) November 5, 2020
Photos by @Rudyphototaker pic.twitter.com/Sd4H5zAWzw
He's Doing The Thing
BNHA 290— TOUYA TODOROKI (@foxs_cats) November 5, 2020
dabi is doing that thing again,, pic.twitter.com/7njeQQR6Vs
Some Folks Are Laughing
Dabi and the fandom laughing because Endeavor's bitchass bout to get exposed for abusing and hurting his family. pic.twitter.com/c7oLDPHAzK— TOUYA FUCKING TODOROKI AKA FUCK ENDEAVOR (@yeoxjoong) November 5, 2020
And To All A Good Night
goodnight dabi nation pic.twitter.com/N6xoi7Ndta— chi @ bnha spoilers (@miodriya) November 5, 2020
Hey Dabi!
this pretty much sums up my feelings about dabi#dabi #bnha pic.twitter.com/SeHVwqhsBH— jule 🔆| bkdk events & comms (@julesubee) November 5, 2020
We All Knew
Dabi talking to me when the news hit me pic.twitter.com/I4qOipBMWD— Ima ☀️🌘 COMMISSIONS OPEN (@imabeliva) November 5, 2020
Careers Will End
endeavor: *finally trying to redeem himself*— BNHA SPOILERS (@spicyshoto) November 5, 2020
dabi: pic.twitter.com/hPaetRibWe
Can't We All Just Get Along?
me on the battlefield trying to convince dabi and shoto not to hurt each other pic.twitter.com/HJf9woAD5e— lilly @ bnha 290 spoilers (@IZUMIDORlYA) November 5, 2020