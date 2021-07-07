My Hero Academia Fans Cannot Unsee This Death Note Comparison

✖

Since first being introduced last season, the number two hero Hawks has been a fundamental part of My Hero Academia, but a recent scene in the Shonen franchise's fifth season has fans comparing the winged wonder to a very different character in Death Note's grim reaper, Ryuk. With Hawks' undercover mission blending the line between hero and villain as he infiltrates the ranks of both the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains alike, it's clear that the similarities between the number two hero and the "angel on the shoulder," of Light Yagami.

While My Hero Academia might be in its "End Game," in the pages of its manga, the anime adaptation has a slew of new episodes ahead of it before it reaches the same story that is playing out in Kohei Horikoshi's printed story. Death Note on the other hand has wrapped its story with the death of Light Yagami in its anime, though a sequel story was released in the manga that followed a new youngster getting his hands on the magical notebook that has the ability to steal a life with the flick of a pen. While we aren't sure if the manga's sequel story will receive an anime adaptation, the live-action sequel to the Netflix movie is apparently still in development.

Twitter User Cuine Art shared the insane comparison that sees Hawks striking a very familiar pose that Ryuk would often take as he hovered around Light and looked for more fun after he landed on the Earth while watching Kira attempt to change the world to his will:

The events of Season Five of My Hero Academia are setting up a major battle between the heroes and villains of the world, appropriately dubbed the "War Arc," which will more than likely take place in the next season of the anime series. With the Meta Liberation Army set to unleash its attack of over one hundred thousand members in four months, it's clear that Hawks and the other heroes will have some serious preparation to do.

