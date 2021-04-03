My Hero Academia Fans Take To The Sky As Hawks Trends For Season Five
Following last week's premiere, My Hero Academia has once again ventured into the series of events establishing in the manga, and fans of the fifth season of the anime are rejoicing that Hawks was not only featured prominently in the latest installment but also is currently trending on social media. With Season Five diving into Hawks' undercover mission as a member of the League of Villains, it's clear that My Hero Academia is set to return with a bang as Dabi and the villainous collective have big plans for Hero Society.
Hawks himself was last seen in Season Four, teaming up with the current number one hero of Endeavor, battling against the Nomu, the biological nightmares created by the League of Villains that are able to battle the number one and number two heroes to a standstill. With Hawks revealed to be working undercover to learn more about the Nomu and other biological experiments that the League of Villains have up their sleeve, it seems as if the number two hero is in the most danger of any hero alive.
What did you think of Hawks in the latest episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Hawks Is Officially Trending
Hawks en tendance ! #MyHeroAcademia #Hawks pic.twitter.com/zWxr2Lc31W— My Hero Academia FR ( Samedi 3 à 11h30 ) (@FRHeroAcademia) April 3, 2021
Hawks Fans Are Eating Good Today
Did I just go through the entire episode to screenshot all these BEAUTIFUL shots of Keigo from the new episode?
Yes I fucking did because DAMN BOI HE FINE 😩
More in the thread because we were fed today 🤤 #mha #MyHeroAcadamia #hawks #KEIGOTAKAMI #bnha pic.twitter.com/Wukvio702W— Elise Miskelly (@FenrirTheVargr) April 3, 2021
Spreading The Love
No one makes me happy as this bird here #MyHeroAcademia #Hawks https://t.co/V0LBwahY3V— Diana Toepfer (@Dianatopf96) April 3, 2021
You Learn New Things Every Day
HIS EARS ARE PIERCED? PLS IM IN LOVE😩 #hawks #mha #bnha #bnhaseason5 #hero #MHASpoilers pic.twitter.com/WS4upV1mjY— Ney (@plsloveney) April 3, 2021
A Meme Come To Life
wait a minute#BNHA #Hawks pic.twitter.com/vAyMJVYi98— laura (@unniexpected) April 3, 2021
Baby Hawks Must Be Protected
Must protect baby Hawks🥺#MyHeroAcademiaseason5 #Hawks pic.twitter.com/JIUNuiilTX— Valeria Lopez (@ValeriaLopez100) April 3, 2021
He Is Indeed Cool
#hawks #MHA #bnha #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaseason5 #endhawks— 🧡Anonym💚 (@lujinxianx) April 3, 2021
episode 2
I love hawks!!!!!
he's so cool.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S8E7N7IhEP
Hawks Is Everywhere
in only two fucking episodes per season. I have had enough #bnhaseason5 #hawks #mha pic.twitter.com/PiMb8o4u3H— 𝚜𝚘𝚕⁷ 🍜 hawks ceo of kfc (@chunysus) April 3, 2021
The Whole World?
I just think he deserves the world and I love him so fucking much. #mhaseason5 #hawks pic.twitter.com/FD7ZPZbaSG— Ju💫 the protagonists of the world (@Akaashi699) April 3, 2021