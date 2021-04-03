My Hero Academia Fans Take To The Sky As Hawks Trends For Season Five

Following last week's premiere, My Hero Academia has once again ventured into the series of events establishing in the manga, and fans of the fifth season of the anime are rejoicing that Hawks was not only featured prominently in the latest installment but also is currently trending on social media. With Season Five diving into Hawks' undercover mission as a member of the League of Villains, it's clear that My Hero Academia is set to return with a bang as Dabi and the villainous collective have big plans for Hero Society.

Hawks himself was last seen in Season Four, teaming up with the current number one hero of Endeavor, battling against the Nomu, the biological nightmares created by the League of Villains that are able to battle the number one and number two heroes to a standstill. With Hawks revealed to be working undercover to learn more about the Nomu and other biological experiments that the League of Villains have up their sleeve, it seems as if the number two hero is in the most danger of any hero alive.

