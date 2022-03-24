My Hero Academia Artist Shouts Out Deku with New Art

My Hero Academia and Izuku Midoriya are inseparable at this point, and fans would not have it any other way. Deku embodies every tenant of the manga, so it isn’t surprising to see how popular he is with fans. As the manga pushes through its final act, all eyes are on Izuku to see how the heroes fair, and one of its artists is hyping the boy with a new sketch.

The artwork comes this week from none other than Yoko Akiyama, the artist behind My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission. A black-and-white sketch from the artist was shared online to hype the main story’s current arc, and it has Izuku looking as strong as ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Yoko Akiyama Deku illustration



My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission author pic.twitter.com/3r7rbuwhMr — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) March 22, 2022

The monotone piece shows Izuku in profile as energy ripples from his form. Manga readers will recognize this power as Izuku has learned to combine Black Whip and One For All with his other Quirks. And despite everything going on in this shot, Izuku looks rather unbothered by the world around him.

The peaceful expression is nice to see, but Akiyama knows as well as we do that Izuku is at war these days. After returning to his class from his vigilante stint, Izuku had barely any downtime before the final war against All For One and his crew got underway. These days, Izuku is gunning for Shigaraki while the rest of his allies take on villains across the country. And while Akiyama might be focused on Team-Up Mission, they are still assisting creator Kohei Horikoshi through every step of this arc.

If you want to know more about Akiyama’s spin-off, you can read up on it through Viz Media. Its official synopsis can be read below:

“The ambitious Team-Up Missions Program pairs groups of aspiring heroes with pro heroes to go on action-packed missions! Although Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. High friends are thrilled to participate, there’s just one catch – there’s no telling who will be teamed up with whom! From top heroes to students from other classes and schools, anyone could be on the same team.

Midoriya is excited for his first team-up mission until he learns that his team includes the explosive Bakugo. The pro hero they’ve been matched with is also a real wild card. Can this makeshift team cooperate, or will Midoriya’s first mission be his last?”

What do you make of this latest Deku tribute? Are you hyped to reunite with the hero in My Hero Academia season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.