My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Hints At Deku’s New Purpose

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for Izuku Midoriya’s major new goal with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Deku’s been through quite a lot since the series began. In just about a year’s worth of time, the young hero went from having absolutely no Quirk or skill to having one of the most important Quirks and some of the most important skills in the entire hero world. It’s been understandably tough, and the Final Act of the series has been challenging him even further by putting even more responsibilities on his shoulders.

Deku had been pushing forward with the singular purpose of someone defeating all of the villains, and the Final Act saw him take this to the extreme by trying to force it all on his shoulders at the cost of his own mental and physical health. With the final moments before the war giving Deku a hard reset thanks to his Class 1-A friends, Deku is now clear headed in the final war with the villains. In the newest chapter, Deku ends up getting an entirely new purpose to defeat Shigaraki. Yes, it’s similar but now Deku realizes he can rely on others and just focus on one fight alone.

Chapter 348 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Deku was stunned by Himiko Toga’s confession of love. Taking a break from the fighting for just a moment to process everything, he rejects her advances. Toga then resolves to take him down as he’s no longer special to her as a result of this, and this shakes Deku up even more. He’s soon snapped out of it thanks to a save from Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui, and they also talk him into getting his main focus back. He’s worried about Toga’s feelings because he had to let her down, but that’s also the least of his worries.

Deku’s now been shaken up inside and out in many highly emotional ways, and with Ochaco guiding him one more time, Deku snaps back into the fact that he now needs to take down Tomura Shigaraki as fast as possible. Unlike the first time he chased down Shigaraki, however, Deku now understands he can put more of the burden on others so they can all share in the weight of this responsibility. He doesn’t need to be the one to defeat Toga, and can focus on Shigaraki alone.

