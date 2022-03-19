My Hero Academia Sees Izuku Dumbfounded Following Love Confession

My Hero Academia surprised with Izuku Midoriya’s own reaction to that surprise confession of love he got with the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has kicked off a new phase of the Final Act as the final war between the heroes and villains has officially begun. The heroes had been able to get their plan to separate all of the villains successfully, but Izuku was taken by surprise when he ended up in a completely different battlefield than where he was supposed to be. Making matters worse was that Izuku found himself face to face with Himiko Toga.

The previous chapter of the series revealed that Izuku somehow now needs to get away from Toga while trying to get to his proper battlefield. This was going to be a troublesome mission all on its own, but soon things were complicated further as Toga chased him down and confessed her love for Izuku. Asking for him to be her boyfriend (and everything that entails in Toga’s mind), the newest chapter reveals Izuku’s flustered reaction to not only the romantic confession on its own, but also what it means that it comes from Toga.

Chapter 348 of My Hero Academia sees Izuku stunned after being confessed to by Toga. The series’ narrator explains that while Izuku is indeed One For All’s ninth user and everything is riding on his shoulders, he’s still very much a “damned nerd.” He grows flustered with Toga and trying to figure out what she means by “boyfriend” and even goes on to say that his image of such a thing would be, “Like a guy you take to the amusement park for a date? Who you hold hands with? Who you split a crepe with?” It goes to show that he was nowhere near ready to deal with this.

He has never noticed her feelings for him before, but ultimately can’t return her feelings. Of course it’s for all of the obvious reasons, but Izuku tells her the truth right out and says he can never see himself as somehow who can truly see eye to eye with her vision of love. Now it’s made this whole ordeal so much more intense as now Izuku has to somehow get away from Toga and still to his proper fight in the war.

But what do you think? How do you feel about the way Izuku handled Toga's confession of love? What were you expecting him to say instead?