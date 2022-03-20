My Hero Academia Raises Major Questions With Narrator Shift

My Hero Academia has sparked some major questions with a strange twist in the manga’s narrator with the newest chapter of the series! When Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series first began, it was teased that Izuku Midoriya was looking back on his story on how he became the “greatest hero.” Although there have been many twists and turns across the series thus far, it has never really strayed too much from Izuku’s perspective in terms of its grand canon. But this began to change as the series has shifted more and more during the Final Act of the manga series.

The newest chapter has sparked an interesting twist on Izuku potentially looking back at his story as following the reveal that the main story was actually about how everyone, including Izuku, had become the greatest heroes, the narrator seems to have changed. With the newest chapter of the series, the narrator starts to speak about Izuku as an entirely different person and rather than “I” or “we,” it seems like the narrator of the series has actually become Katsuki Bakugo as he’s the only one who has ever called Izuku a “damned nerd.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

#MHASpoilers #MHA348

–

–

–

–

–

These particular narrator panels sound like Bakugo right? Certainly doesn't sound like Izuku looking back on his story, and falls in line with the way the Final Act's narration has changed too pic.twitter.com/fffUBtCl7V — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) March 19, 2022

Chapter 348 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Izuku is confessed to by Himiko Toga, and he has no idea about how to respond to her romantic request. It’s a humorous moment on its own amidst all of the chaos of this final battle already, but the narrator seemed to speak about Izuku in a wholly different way. Bringing up the fact that he was a key fighter with One For All and his role in the overall war, the narrator poked fun at the fact that Izuku was still very naive in many other ways of the world such as potential romances and the complicated feelings of others.

If the narrator truly has changed, it’s now raised some questions about who’s actually telling us this story now. Turning from Izuku’s “I” to the “we” and now referring to Izuku in the third person, the shift in narrator just might point to some kind of huge event at the series’ end that could mean a terrible fate for Izuku, Bakugo, or anyone connected. Either way, it’s certainly something fans should keep an eye on for more clues in the future. But what do you think? What do you think the change in My Hero Academia‘s narrator means? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!