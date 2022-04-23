My Hero Academia Cosplay Drops Froppy Into Dragon Ball Z

✖

The world of cosplay has seen plenty of fusions in the past, with a number of cosplayers blending two characters from across the anime spectrum and now, Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia have met as one cosplayer gives Froppy a Super Saiyan transformation. With My Hero Academia's sixth season set to give Froppy some wild times during the War Arc, the amphibian style hero could certainly use a major energy boost in the power department when it comes to facing down the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Froppy has become one of the most popular young heroes of My Hero Academia, with her Quirk giving her the strength, speed, and agility of an amphibian. Learning to harness her Quirk while attending UA Academy, Froppy has mostly been partnering up with Uravity when it comes to taking on threats to Hero Society. In the final arc of the manga, which currently sees the young heroes taking on the full forces of All For One, Froppy is once again teaming up with Ochaco to take on what might be their most terrifying opponent to date, as the villain Toga now has the ability to mimic the Quirks of others, with the power of Twice being her ace in the hole.

Instagram Cosplayer Camis Lyce shared this brand new take on Froppy, giving her the power of a Super Saiyan, with the transformation receiving a number of upgrades throughout the history of Dragon Ball Z and currently in Dragon Ball Super:

The future for both Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia is bright on both fronts, with the former receiving a new movie in theaters in Japan this summer and the sixth season of the latter arriving this fall. Currently, there has never been an official crossover between the two Shonen franchises, outside of games like Jump Force, though the properties of Weekly Shonen Jump might cross paths at some point in the future if the past has shown us anything.

