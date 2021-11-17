My Hero Academia Promo Gives Class 1-A a Casual Makeover

The students of Class 1-A haven’t been afraid to express themselves in their casual ware, as they get fewer opportunities to do so as the threat from the villains led by Shigaraki grows larger, and new promotional material has shown the likes of Deku, Froppy, Ochaco, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki in their “civvies” to help celebrate the upcoming Holiday event for the franchise. With Season Six set to land next year, which will focus on the young heroes joining forces to battle against the nefarious threat of the Paranormal Liberation Front, don’t expect much downtime for Izuku and friends.

The War Arc will see the students of Class 1-A fighting alongside the biggest heroes of Japan, pitting themselves against a villainous force that has over one hundred thousand members, to say nothing of the various tricks that the League of Villains has up their sleeves. While the sixth season has yet to reveal when fans can expect the first episodes to arrive, the events of the manga that are set to be adapted will be some of the biggest that the franchise has seen to date, and will change the future of not just the lives of Midoriya and company, but the world of hero society at large.

Twitter User Atsushi101X shared this new promotional image for the upcoming My Hero Academia Holiday Event, which is set to land in February of next year, and offer fans exclusive merchandise for the Shonen franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi which continues to skyrocket in popularity:

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1458990428171161638?s=20

Pop-Up events in Japan are nothing new, especially in the world of anime, which has seen franchises such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball celebrate its history with unique merchandise and attractions at these locales. While these limited events aren’t a fixture here in North America, there are plenty of fans that would most likely jump at the opportunity. Needless to say, as Season Six of the anime approaches and the manga series revels in its “Final Act”, there are sure to be much more in the way of attractions for the series in the future before the franchise takes its curtain call.

What do you think of this new look for the major players of Class 1-A? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.