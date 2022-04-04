My Hero Academia Cosplay is Pretty Much the Real-Life Froppy

My Hero Academia has a ton of lovable heroes under its wing, but few can compete with Froppy. The heroine has an army of fans ready to support her at a moment’s notice, and it is not hard to see why. Tsuyu Asui has a no-nonsense personality that works wonders with her cute style, so she was made to become a fandom favorite. And now, one cosplayer is going viral considering they’re basically Froppy’s twin in real life.

The piece comes courtesy of ujitama0 as you can see below. The Japanese cosplayer felt it was time to step out as Froppy for fans, and it would put things lightly to say they nailed the look. In fact, the fan could pass for the heroine’s twin, and it is wild to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can tell, the cosplay is simple, but it pulls together all of Froppy’s details while remaining anime in style. The heroine is loaded with some cute goggles like usual, and her green hair is styled with a bow at the end. In fact, the whole suit looks like it was pulled right from the anime, and Tsuyu’s look is enhanced with some careful makeup. The effect makes the fans’ eyes look larger, and a subtle lip completes the look.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Froppy the Disney Princess Treatment | My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Into The Spirit With Cheerleader Froppy | My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Dabi’s Punk Aesthetic

It is impossible to overlook how similar Froppy and ujitama0 look in this My Hero Academia piece. The costume obviously helps, but the cosplayer has nailed down everything from the character’s expressions to her poses. So of course, you can see why fans of My Hero Academia are sending all their love to ujitama0 thanks to this project.

What do you think about this gorgeous take on Froppy? Does the Class 1-A star rank amongst your favorites from My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.