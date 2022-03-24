My Hero Academia Welcomes Froppy to the Fight with a New Cliffhanger

The final battle of My Hero Academia has begun, with the forces of All For One coming face to face with the young heroes of UA Academy alongside the biggest crime fighters of hero society. With the best-laid plans of the heroes going awry in this last fight, thanks in part to a nefarious tactic put into play by Toga, it seems Deku and Uravity need a major assist and get a helping hand from Froppy, one of the most popular members of Class 1-A.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 345, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deku might have the full power of One For All on his side, but the young hero could certainly use some help in taking down the blood-drinking villain, with Uravity having Izuku’s back. With Toga revealing that she is in fact in love with Midoriya, the fight begins as the villain comes to the realization that the two will never be together thanks to their differing allegiances. Though Toga is a threat on her own in her current state, she currently has an ace in the hole that might give the villains a major advantage, harboring the power of Twice and most likely being able to create endless duplicates of herself.

Of course, this is not the place that Deku wants to be, as he was originally set to fight against Shigaraki, one of the two wielders of All For One at present, and is luckily given the opportunity to escape thanks to Froppy’s arrival. Holding a Quirk that gives her the strength, speed, and other abilities of an amphibian, Froppy might not be on the same power level as Toga, but she has teamed up with Ochaco in the past more than a few times, which might give the female heroine pair what they need to take down their disturbing foe.

While Froppy’s immediate future is set in stone in the manga it seems, fans of the Shonen series should get ready for her to play a big role in the sixth season dropping later this year, adapting the story of the War Arc.

Do you think Froppy will give a major assist in taking down Toga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.