This My Hero Academia Easter Egg Has Fans Floored

✖

My Hero Academia fans know better than to let an easter egg escape them, and the series tested this in a big way with a throwback that is now blowing their minds. Thanks to one user on Reddit, readers of the series' manga were able to see firsthand how sneaky creator Kohei Horikoshi can be. The artist has learned from other greats on how best to hide easter eggs in his pages, but one fan did manage to suss out the throwback he hid in chapter 260.

The discovery was made by the user Axel9493 over on Reddit. The fan was reading up on My Hero Academia's latest chapter when they saw a certain someone in the update. In fact, the Pro Hero spotted is one who hasn't been mentioned in nearly 100 chapters, but that does not mean he was ditched by Horikoshi.

"Was re-reading some of the current chapters and I couldn't help but think that there was a hero in a small panel that looked familiar. After zooming in I saw the bamboo and immediately remembered it was that one guy who appeared in a total of maybe 3 panels before this during the Gentle criminal arc," the user shared with fans. "I truly appreciate Hori for not forgetting his own characters no matter how minor they are. Even though it's been nearly 100 chapters he still added him!"

As you can see above, the stills speak for themselves. Chapter 179 introduced a Pro Hero who the criminal Gentle knew in school. Takeshita grew up to become a prodigal hero, but the man did not recognize Gentle when they were united as adults. However, this fan was able to recognize Takeshita when he showed back up in My Hero Academia chapter 260. The hero is seen rescuing patients from the hospital where Dr. Garaki works, so it seems the man is still doing his job.

This kind of Easter egg may seem like whatever to you, but fans of the series are impressed by Horikoshi's commitment. The artist isn't one who will leave loose ends hanging if he can help it, so this visit has readers reassured about the writer's overarching plan for the manga.

Did you notice this blink-and-miss-it detail? What has your favorite easter egg in My Hero Academia looked like? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.