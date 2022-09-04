My Hero Academia Explains How Edgeshot's Sacrificial Plan Works

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 365 to follow! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of a major gambit to try and save Katsuki Bakugo's life, and the newest chapter of the series has explained exactly how Edgeshot's sacrificial plan to save him will actually work! Things have taken a turn in the past few chapters as Bakugo took a fatal blow from Tomura Shigaraki in the heat of battle. Previous chapters revealed that his heart has unfortunately stopped completely, but the heroes themselves refuse to give up and are trying their best to save the young hero somehow.

The previous chapter of the series came to an end with the pro hero Edgeshot rushing to Bakugo's side and beginning to use his quirk in order to save him. He had declared that he would become the young hero's heart, and Best Jeanist had urged him not to do so because it would cost the pro hero his own life in the process. This raised all sorts of questions as to how this sacrificial plan would actually work out in the end, but the newest chapter of the series has cleared this up by explaining that he's really just spreading his body so thin it's draining his life.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Edgeshot's abilities so unknown ahead of the latest chapter, fans were wondering if his quirk was somehow going to become Bakugo's full heart (and thus lose his life in the process somehow). But as Chapter 365 explains, his quirk Foldabody allows him to stretch his body out to thin new levels. It's revealed that his training over the years has now granted him the ability to spread himself so thin he could even stop gushing blood, and it becomes a spider like thread working its way into Bakugo's body. He becomes a thin as a surgical suture to try and repair Bakugo's heart, but it's far from the end of the troubles.

It's explained that while Edgeshot is doing his best, Bakugo's heart and lungs have been injured. Edgeshot is confident that his ability will repair Bakugo's organs, however, and get the young hero functioning once more. But at the same time, spreading himself so thinly "slowly but surely eats away at Edgeshot's life." So it's essentially a fine tuned surgical procedure that he's working on in the midst of battle, but if Bakugo's organs have truly stopped functioning (for who knows how long now), it's certainly raised questions as to whether or not this will actually bring the young hero back to life.

Do you think Edgeshot will be able to bring Bakugo back to life? Can the young hero even survive after he has quite literally died for an extended period of time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!