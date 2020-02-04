My Hero Academia Sets Up Major Endeavor vs Ujiko Showdown

As Kohei Horikoshi continues to set up a major war between the heroes and villains, each new chapter of My Hero Academia has come with its own earth-shattering reveals that have answered some of the biggest questions fans have had throughout the entire series. The latest chapter solved one of the major mysteries surrounding the villains as it finally revealed the true identity of All For One’s mysterious doctor. Although the answer to this question was also riddled with controversy (of which Horikoshi is planning to correct), finding out this key piece of information is going to prove critical in the coming battle.

Now that the heroes have done the proper amount of preparation and investigations into the Paranormal Liberation Front, there are launching a multi-pronged attack aimed at every one of the villain’s bases. This is starting with the most public of the villains, “Dr. Daruma Ujiko,” as Endeavor comes face to face with the doctor.

Detective Tsukauchi revealed in Chapter 259 of the series that this doctor (whose real name is currently unknown following the name change) was actually a public figure in the community that contributed to multiple charities and helped found many hospitals and orphanages as the head of Jaku General Hospital. Now that his location has been discovered and his ties to the Nomu experiments were revealed, this gave the heroes all they needed to move.

As Chapter 259 comes to a close, Endeavor leads a vanguard group of heroes into Jaku General as the doctor walks through the hallways blissfully unaware of what’s to come. As he notes to himself how Shigaraki has a month left to go before he completes whatever transformation he’s currently fighting for, Endeavor calmly walks up to him and takes the doctor by surprise.

The chapter ends of the cliffhanger that sees Dr. Ujiko completely shaken at Endeavor’s surprise appearance as he comes to grips with the fact that all of his secrets have been revealed, so let’s hope there’s no secret plan still to come and Endeavor’s able to take him down once and for all. But what do you think? Is Dr. Ujiko going to come quietly? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.