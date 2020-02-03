My Hero Academia Reveals the Origins of Dr. Ujiko

My Hero Academia has many mysteries swirling around its main storyline - especially when it comes to the series' main antagonists, All For One and his disciples The League of Villains. As My Hero Academia has continued, it's become clearer and clearer that All For One had many other partners and proteges besides the League, including Dr. Ujiko, the creator of the monstrous Nomu. The latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga marked a decisive turn in the build up to the Meta Liberation War, as the Pro Heroes have uncovered Dr. Ujiko's true identity and origin story!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 259 SPOILERS Follow!

As it turns out, Dr. Ujiko has been hiding in plain sight, under the guise of being one of the most benevolent men in the medical field, Maruta Shiga. Here's the origin story that we get for Shiga/Ujiko in chapter 259 of the My Hero Academia manga:

"Founder of Jaku General Hospital and current chairman of the board. He promoted community-based medicine rooted in quirks. And after founding the hospital, he devoted his time and energy to charitable works. He set up orphanages and nursing homes nationwide, all through partnerships with his hospital. His past paints him as a whimsical man, but he's earned acceptance and respect from many communities."

This origin reveal actually makes Dr. Ujiko seem that much more monstrous and evil than before. We've seen Ujiko as the true believer fanatic underling of All For One, who pushed Tomura Shigaraki to evolve his quirk and take command of the Meta Liberation Army. Now knowing that Ujiko masks himself in the guise of a benevolent doctor, in order to prey on people's quirks for twisted research, just sends shivers down the spine. It also feeds a major fan theory that has to do with Izuku Midoriya's own origin, and quirkless diagnosis, which was given to him by a doctor who now easily could've been Maruta Shiga.

However, there is little to fear at the moment: My Hero Academia chapter 259 reveals that the Pro Heroes have taken the intel provided by their spy, Hawks, and are striking at the MLA's basis at once - including Endeavor taking down Dr. Ujiko himself!

