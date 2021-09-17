My Hero Academia Preview Teases Shigaraki vs. Re-Destro Fight Ending

My Hero Academia is teasing an ending to the fight between Tomura Shigaraki and Re-Destro with the preview for the anime’s next big episode! The fifth season of the series has reached its final two episodes, and with it the impending end of the My Villain Academia arc as well. This arc has given fans an intense slate of episodes thus far as it’s not only revealed a powerful new group of enemies, but revealed a little more about the members of the League of Villains as well. Through this each one seemed to evolve.

The previous episode of the series revealed this to be most the case with Shigaraki himself as he’s been steadily growing stronger not only through this fight against Re-Destro but all of the fights against Gigantomachia as well. But with the newest episode of the series also giving fans a long look into his tragic past, it seems they will be sparking an evolution within him as well. As Shigaraki’s mind begins to clear up, the preview for Episode 112 of the series teases that he’ll be bringing this fight to an end if not with the penultimate episode than with the season finale. You can check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each look in the past we have gotten for Shigaraki thus far has fleshed out a little more about the villain and how he can to be under All For One. It seems the next episode will be exploring this further as now the young Shimura has activated his quirk and lacked a direction as to what to do next. We see that this eventually turns him into the villain he is today, but now the question is seeing just how that new understanding of himself will factor into the way he carries himself into the future of the series as well.

The fifth season is rounding out its slate of episodes with Episode 112 and 113, but has yet to confirm whether or not a sixth is in the works. What are you hoping to see before Season 5 of My Hero Academia comes to an end? What are you hoping to see from Shigaraki in this fight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!