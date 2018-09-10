‘My Hero Academia’ Teases A Strange Aizawa Shake-Up

My Hero Academia‘s speeding toward the end of the third season, and before it ends it’s going to have a major fight between Bakugo and Midoriya as the two try and get the last few months of their life off of their chests.

This fight’s going to get the attention of Aizawa, which spoilers for the next episode reveal just how involved he’ll be in their confrontation.

Boku No Hero Academia Episode 61 will be titled “Deku versus Kacchan 2,” and will be about the majority of the fight between Deku and Bakugou! Here’s the translation of the episode summary~ (Source: @YonkouProd) pic.twitter.com/dSSbbusH3y — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 7, 2018

Episode 61 of My Hero Academia is titled “Deku vs. Kacchan 2” and the translated synopsis details what Aizawa will be doing when Midoriya and Bakugo have their big rematch. It reads as such:

“Aizawa receives an announcement that students are outside after curfew! During the night when students should be sleeping, Aizawa receives a call from Ground Beta that two students were seen outside after curfew. As he proceeds to the area someone appears in front of him…?!”

The fact Bakugo and Midoriya are out on the school training grounds after their supposed to be asleep gets the attention of Aizawa. But rather than discipline the two as planned, it seems he’s going to be stopped by someone else before he does so.

Aizawa’s just as aware of Midoriya and Bakugo’s problems as everyone else is, so whoever steps in front of him must have a deeper connection with the two. Although fans who follow the manga release of the series know why Aizawa hesitates to interfere in Bakugo and Midoriya’s rematch, the synopsis does leave a few hints as to who it could be.

It’s someone with enough authority to move around after curfew, and someone with enough authority to stop Aizawa from interrupting the fight. Someone else realizes that this fight is something Midoriya and Bakugo just need to do.

