‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Mirio’s Debut Battle

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode introduced the top three students of U.A. High School, so Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A are soon going to find out exactly what it means to be at the top.

The preview for the next episode teases a training exercise with the mysterious Mirio Togata, and Midoriya might just be in a little bit over his head with this one.

Mirio’s debut appearance was quite a hit with fans who have followed the manga, but he’s yet to make a big impression for those who just watch the anime series. He’s unassuming, and a bit weird in his first appearance so this is understandable. But that’s all about to change in the next episode as Midoriya (and fans) will see what kind of tricks he has up his sleeve.

There was a hint at his quirk in the latest episode as he has a small conversation with Midoriya before showing up in his class, and he suddenly appears in the middle of a wall and the ground Midoriya stands on. Along with his highly stylized face (which is a major difference than the way other characters are designed), his position as one of the top students makes his potential strength all the more intriguing.

Episode 63 of My Hero Academia also serves as the finale for the third season. Titled “Unrivaled,” the translated synopsis for it (as provided by @YonkouProd and @aitaikimochii on Twitter) reads as such:

“Mirio challenges Class 1-A! The mysterious boy that Deku encountered is part of U.A. Academy’s Big Three, the third year student, Mirio Togata! He was supposed to explain the hero internships, but instead, he decides to fight the students of Class 1-A! How will U.A. Academy’s strongest hero fight against Deku? Shigaraki Tomura and the others from the League of Villains come into contact with a mysterious man! How will this encounter affect Deku and the others? The fight between the heroes and villains advances to a new level!”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.