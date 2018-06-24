‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Deku vs. Kacchan’

My Hero Academia is still making waves on Toonami as Midoriya faces the next big exam in his U.A. Academy classes as he and Bakugo collide in a major “hero and villain” battle that pushes their rivalry to the test.

Did you miss the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami? Read on for a rundown of everything that happened in Episode 7, “Deku vs. Kacchan.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

Midoriya begins explaining the relationship between he and Bakugo. They used to be friends as kids, with Bakugo as the confident leader of their group of neighborhood kids until he developed his Quirk. It was then Midoriya learned that some are born with more power than others. Iida tries to get an update on Bakugo, but Bakugo cuts communication with him. All Might explains that there’s a 15 minute time limit, and that whoever ties up their opponent with a special tape or reaches the missile wins their hero and villain exercise. Midoriya distracts Bakugo so Uraraka can get away, and uses the capture tape like his teacher Aizawa. He’s internalized all of his copious notes as he analyzes Bakugo’s movements. But Bakugo’s change in his moves implies he’s nervous of Midoriya as well. Midoriya outruns Bakugo and hides, and this makes Bakugo frustrated as he thinks Midoirya has lied to him this entire time. His pride is getting in the way. Midoriya suspects Bakugo had forgotten about Uraraka, as he and Iida aren’t working together. Midoriya comes up with a strategy to join Uraraka fighting Iida later for a two on one fight, but he’s got to capture Bakugo on these lower floors. Bakugo remembers the time he gave Midoriya the name Deku, as he remembers all the times he showed his dominance over Midoriya as was praised for it. He’s found pride in his strength, and is angry because he sees Midoriya as a weakling who takes pity on him. It’s beginning to make him crack. Iida decides to think like a villain in order to pass the test. He’s taking this seriously, and puts in a hammy villain performance. To counter Uraraka’s gravity, he’s cleaned the entire room of objects to keep her from reaching the missile and beating him. They have six minutes left. Bakugo and Midoriya confront one another once more. Bakugo explains that his Quirk lets him excrete nitroglycerin leading to his explosions. His giant gauntlets were meant to build up his sweat, and he unleashes it in a ginat blast. The more sweat is stored, the stronger the explosion. Uraraka uses Iida’s distracted state to catch him off guard as she makes herself float in an attempt to get to the missile, but Iida moves it away. Everyone thinks Bakugo is trying to kill Midoriya, but All Might knows otherwise. Still, he threatens that if Bakugo uses that move again his team will fail. Just then, Midoriya tells Uraraka to get to a pillar as Bakugo comes in to fight hand to hand. Midoriya is easily overwhelmed by Bakugo’s movements. He’s adapting his style against Midoriya and winning. All Might wants to end, but lets it continue for Midoriya’s sake. Bakugo asks if Midoriya’s been hiding his power, but Midoriya says he only wants to win because Bakugo is better. Midoriya and Bakugo charge at one another at full power. But Midoriya uses his Detroit Smash to blast wind upward. This loosens a pillar, which allows Uraraka to swing it at Iida. She uses the resulting rubble to float past Iida and reach the missile. Midoriya tells Bakugo he didn’t use his Quirk because he can’t control it and says the only way he had a chance of winning was to actually use his power and send it upwards. The hero team wins.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.