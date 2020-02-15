My Hero Academia Rocks Out With Class 1-A Band

The Cultural Festival arc has officially begun in My Hero Academia and Class 1-A isn’t wasting any time jumping right into the action. As the students of the prestigious class at UA Academy try putting their heads together to think about what they can do for the upcoming celebration, a number of different ideas are bounced around. With students recommending that they put together a Maid Cafe, a Petting Zoo, or a Fun House, the aspiring professional heroes decide that they’ll need to assemble a rock band to have everyone tapping their feet and dancing to the music, living it up following the intense battle against Overhaul.

The “rock band” idea comes from Kyoka Jiro, aka Earphone Jack, the young heroine who has the ability to channel sound into a vibrational attack as well as overhear nearly every conversation nearby. Earlier in the series, when Class 1-A had decided to have a contest to see whose room at the school was the best, we got an inside look into Kyoka’s room, showing off her extreme love for music and the instruments that can bring it to life. Recalling this fact, the students at UA Academy ask Jiro to assist them in learning how to play so they can form their own band.

This is certainly a lofty task though not an impossible one, as from the promos and previews that we’ve seen, it seems as though Class 1-A does in fact rock the house with an assembled band of young heroes. Of course, aside from the challenge of putting on a killer show at the upcoming Cultural Festival, they’ll also have to contend with the new threat of Gentle Criminal. Making his debut appearance, alongside his partner La Brava, it’s clear that the villain who streams his crimes online will be a handful, as he took down a handful of professional heroes by himself!

Needless to say, the formation of the Class 1-A band was hilarious and we’re hoping that we can get some killer new music from the anime as a result!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.