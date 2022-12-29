My Hero Academia Short Animates Deku's Wartime Comeback: Watch

My Hero Academia's sixth season just brought its War Arc to a close, but that doesn't mean that the heroes of UA Academy aren't in for a rough time when the latest installments make a comeback next month. With the Final Arc currently taking place in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's manga masterpiece, one fan has created an amazing animation that attempts to portray how Deku's fight against Shigaraki will look from recent chapters when it eventually makes its way to the small screen.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia's sixth anime season gave the heroes of UA Academy a major win against the Paranormal Liberation Front, defeating Shigaraki and the League of Villains as they tore a swath of destruction through Hero Society. While Deku and his friends have won, they can hardly celebrate the victory as numerous heroes have been hospitalized due to the injuries they received and there are more casualties than anyone can count at present. When the anime does return next month, expect the ramifications of this war to have long-lasting implications on Hero Society's future, and Izuku Midoriya will have some extremely difficult decisions to make when it comes to protecting his friends in Class 1-A.

My Hero Animation

Twitter Animator Ninjaristic took the opportunity to imagine not just what the battle between Deku and Shigaraki will look like when the Final Arc makes its way to the anime adaptation, but also show the full power of Izuku Midoriya when it comes to accessing the strength of all former One For All users:

The remainder of season six won't just focus on Hero Society picking up the pieces following the conclusion of the War Arc, but it will give us a very different Deku as a result of needing to take steps he deems appropriate to save his friends. With the Final Arc underway in the manga, it will be interesting to see how many more seasons and movies Studio BONES has planned for Deku and company to wrap up the hard-hitting series once and for all.

What moment are you most looking forward to seeing in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation if you've been reading the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.