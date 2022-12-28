My Hero Academia Reveals the Fourth User's Quirk

My Hero Academia has brought the first arc of Season 6's run to an end with the newest episode, and Izuku Midoriya has gained yet another new power as he tapped into the Fourth User's quirk within One For All for the first real time! The Paranormal Liberation Front War arc has pushed each of the heroes beyond their limits as they gave their all against Tomura Shigaraki and the other villains, and that was especially true for Deku as he unlocked two new powers within One For All in a quick succession as a result of these struggles.

While Deku had been training before hand with some knowledge of the other powers within One For All, it's much different in practice when these quirks are actually unlocked. Deku was already able to tap into Nana Shimura's quirk during the course of the fight, and the newest episode took this one step further by revealing that the eerie future sight feeling that Deku had felt before was actually the Fourth User's own quirk known as "Danger Sense."

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What is The Fourth One For All User's Quirk?

Following teases that saw Deku getting a spark of lightning in his brain that told him of incoming dangers before they happened, Deku fully unlocked this quirk in Episode 126 of the series. Overwhelmed by a new feeling of danger as it started to go out of control within One For All much like Blackwhip had done before, Deku pieces together that this is actually one of the quirks he was told about in training before, Danger Sense, belonging to the Fourth User.

It goes so out of control within his head that he even starts to lose consciousness because he can't keep up with this overwhelming feeling of danger. It's a confirmation that his use of One For All is growing in capacity thanks to needing to keep up with Shigaraki's power, but it's far from Deku being able to actually use this power in practice. But now he's got yet another new power to master in the rest of My Hero Academia Season 6 coming next month.

