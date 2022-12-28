My Hero Academia Editor Reveals Hawks' Ties to Messi

Following the World Cup, Messi has understandably earned his spot as a legend in the world of football, aka soccer. With anime finding a presence in the massive sporting event, thanks in part to the creator of Blue Lock designing the uniforms for Team Japan, it would seem that the number two hero of My Hero Academia, Hawks, was inspired by none other than the soccer star who has had his name in the headlines thanks to the major recent victory in his career.

My Hero Academia editor, Honyasan had an interview for the Fifth Anniversary Project in 2019, revealing that Hawks was inspired by the soccer star, documenting how Hawks was modeled from the legendary player:

"You might be familiar with the overseas soccer player Lionel Messi, but his backstory is that at a young age, he was scouted by Barcelona and joined. His father had lost his job and couldn't afford the home medical treatment Messi needed for his illness, but thanks to his talent for soccer, FC Barcelona agreed to cover the medical expenses for them. In exchange for receiving that money, Messi had to agree to live in Spain and only play soccer from a very young age."

Messi The Number One Soccer Hero

Honyasan continued, explaining how his love of the sport helped in creating the winged wonder who has played an essential role in both the sixth season's War Arc along with the Final Arc currently taking place in My Hero Academia's manga:

"During the World Cup, I told that story to Mr. Horikoshi. I love soccer and when Mr. Horiksohi found out he started putting on the World Cup whenever I was there waiting for the manuscript and such. While watching it, Mr. Horikoshi himself slowly started getting interested in soccer too, and when I told him about Messi, he told me he thought it was an interesting story. The next week, or maybe the week after that, Hawks' story was born. So it's kind of a modification, like he kind of wanted to make the other party seem a big bad, that kind of thing."

What do you think of the number two hero's football origins? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Shueisha