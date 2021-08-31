My Hero Academia Cosplay Decays With Shigaraki

✖

My Villain Academia is currently exploring the war between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, with Shigaraki leading his forces against ReDestro's insane ranks that number over one hundred thousand members, and with the heir to All For One recently exhibiting some new powers, one My Hero Academia fan has created some startling Cosplay of the antagonist. With the fifth season set to end with this battle of the villains, expect one of the biggest battles of the Shonen franchise to land in the sixth season with the arrival of the long-awaited "War Arc,"

While the latest storyline mostly focuses on the present-day war between the terrifying villain factions, the saga has also given us the opportunity to examine the past of some of the biggest members of the League so far. While the overall origin story of Shigaraki has yet to be told, we have gotten glimpses at the younger days of the decaying antagonist, showing that he had quite a difficult time as a young man, formed into a villain by the terrifying influence of All For One. With his grandmother being the mentor of All Might in Nana Shimura, All For One is able to exact perfect revenge by turning Shigaraki to the dark side.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Instagram Cosplayer Madara's Daughter took the opportunity to create a new take on Shigaraki, including the horrifying limbs of his family members that were given to him by his mentor All For One, which he still wears on his person to this day:

My Villain Academia only has a handful of episodes before bringing season five to a close, but expect the results of this massive villain war to not only have giant ramifications on Shigaraki and his crew but on the world of hero society as well. Certainly, as we've seen in the latest episode, Shigaraki is already seeing a major power upgrade from his battle against the massive forces of the MLA and it definitely seems as if he isn't slowing down any time soon from hitting new levels of power.

What do you think of this new take on the student of All For One?