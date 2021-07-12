My Hero Academia Secretly Spoils My Villain Academia Arc Ending With Newest Episode

✖

My Hero Academia secretly spoiled the ending for its next villain focused arc, My Villain Academia, with the newest episode of Season 5! The fifth season of the anime had made a major change to the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series as it jumped ahead to the Endeavor Agency arc to start the second cour. This was notably an arc that took place after the events of the Meta Liberation Army arc (colloquially known as the "My Villain Academia" arc among fans), and previous episodes had hinted that this was the case with a mysterious event alluded to in Deika City.

The newest episode continues this juggling act by further emphasizing the greater threat to come from the villains as Hawks is now infiltrating the group from the inside (and Endeavor is finding out about it on the outside), but Episode 103 also kind of fumbles this a bit with a major spoiler about how the Tomura Shigaraki focused arc to come actually ends. It's foreshadowing what's to come, but shedding light on this will necessitate spoilers. So read on at your own risk as spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 5 to follow!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 103 of the series sees Hawks attending a meeting with the League of Villains, but it's already immediately clear that this isn't the same group that we had last seen in the fourth season. Not only are they better organized in a place with a much better set up than the previous warehouse they had been hanging out in, but there are some brand new faces in the mix belonging to the already confirmed members of the Meta Liberation Army the anime has previously revealed in full through casting announcements and character designs.

This blending of the League of Villains members and Meta Liberation Army is strange enough, but it's revealed that the plan they have for four months from this meeting (the plan Hawks had clued Endeavor in on) involves Shigaraki spreading his destruction through Japan. So why are the League of Villains now working with this other group? This actually is what happens following the My Villain Academia arc coming at the end of the season.

Without needing to explain the how for fans still hoping to go in completely blind, the two groups form one collective as they now work towards the single goal that we see laid out in Episode 103. So unfortunately, this arc switch up did end up telling us how the final arc of the season will ultimately come to an end. But what do you think of this?

Did the scene's lack of context mean it's not a full spoiler for the rest of Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!