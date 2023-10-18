My Hero Academia Just Inked Its Final Arc's Best Artwork

My Hero Academia has brought Bakugo back from the dead – and it did so with some of the most gorgeous artwork we've ever seen in the series!

These spreads belong in a museum pic.twitter.com/OgU7lfeBch — ever (@DabisPoleDance) October 15, 2023

As you can see above, My Hero Academia chapter 403 had a big finale moment where Bakugo came back onto the battlefield of the Final War, after seemingly sacrificing himself to save his friend Izuku Midoriya from All For One. Bakugo being back for the final stand against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One not only makes sense – it's a much-needed full-circle turn for the two young characters.

My Hero Academia's story began with the picture of Deku and Bakugo being rivals, with the former being a hero of heart, but no superpowered ability, while the latter had all of the ability, but lacked the heart of a hero. As Izuku inherited the power of One For All and began to unlock its ultimate power, his combination of power and heart had a distinct effect on Bakugo, with Deku slowly but surely earning his rival's respect and allegiance, while re-imagining his own powers and hero persona in accordance with what Izuku taught his peers through example. All of that competition was built around All Might, who was the mutual figure of heroic admiration for both boys. All Might has been at the center (often literally) of Bakugo and Deku's most decisive moments – which is only fitting that he's a major part of this one!

The title of this chapter was "The End of an Era And... The Beginning", which is a title that also conveys the full-circle turn of Deku and Bakugo's character arcs. All Might inspired them both to be heroes and now they are standing side-by-side to save their inspiration and mentor from certain death at the hands of All For One. Not only is that selfless charge into a hopeless battle a major recurring theme of My Hero Academia – in this case, it will likely serve as the official mark of All Might's generation of heroes coming to an end, in this new generation of heroes stepping up to take their place – with Deku and/or Bakugo leading the way.

As far as a Shonen hero getting a triumphant resurrection/return moment? Bakugo's re-emergence stands as fittingly epic. We can't wait to see him and Midoriya combine their full powers in this eagerly-awaited tag-team final fight.

New chapters of My Hero Academia are free to read online.