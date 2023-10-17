My Hero Academia: Bakugo Actor Breaks Silence on the Hero's Return

Bakugo is back. Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight has been struggling with a wound inflicted by All For One in My Hero Academia's final arc, with many readers left wondering if this was the end for one of the most popular heroes of the shonen series. Now that Deku's former rival has re-entered the battle, a major figure in the history of the franchise has shared his brief and hilarious thoughts, and who better than the voice actor of Bakugo to share a comment?

Bakugo has come a long way in the history of My Hero Academia, with many fans originally believing that the explosive young hero would eventually become a villain. Dynamight originally wasn't a big fan of Deku's, tormenting him and taunting him throughout his aspiring career as a crime fighter. Luckily, the two have been able to make amends as Bakugo has learned to become a better hero thanks to both Midoriya's influence and the other students in Class 1-A's roster. During the final arc, Bakugo's heart was ripped clean out of his chest, but the hero was luckily saved thanks to some quick thinking by the hero Edgeshot, who was able to give the hot-headed hero a replacement organ.

A Bakugo By Any Other Name

Nobuhiko Okamoto might be known for bringing to life arguably the most popular character in My Hero Academia's history but he has quite a resume when it comes to the anime world. Okamoto has had major parts to play in series such as Demon Slayer, Food Wars, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon, and Assassination Classroom to name a few. While his time as Bakugo might be coming to an end as the final arc approaches in the anime, we imagine he'll have more anime roles in the future.

Bakugo might have survived his previous encounter with All For One, but that certainly doesn't mean he's in the clear when it comes to surviving this final battle. So far, My Hero Academia has thrown some big deaths at readers from both sides of the aisle. While it hasn't been confirmed if this fight will arrive in the upcoming seventh season of the anime, it will make for quite the animated sequence when it hits the small screen.

Do you think Bakugo will survive the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.