My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Finally Reunites Deku and Bakugo

My Hero Academia has kicked off the real final fights that fans have been waiting to see in the manga, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has finally reunited Izuku Midoriya with Katsuki Bakugo after so much time! My Hero Academia's now working its way through the truly final of the final fights between the main heroes and villains, and the focus has shifted from All For One's final fight with All Might to the fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki. As these two important fights collide, one explosive hero has finally made a comeback.

My Hero Academia has seen Bakugo out of action ever since he took what looked to be a lethal hit from Shigaraki in the floating battlefield above U.A. Academy, and since it's been a year in real-time since Bakugo was killed off in Chapter 362 of the series, it seemed like he was out for good. But the end of the newest chapter blew all of that out of the water as Bakugo has officially returned to the series and had an even more surprising reunion with Deku as the chapter came to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: How Is Bakugo Alive?

My Hero Academia Chapter 403 sees All For One bring a defeated All Might to Deku and Shigaraki's battlefield, and interrupts All Might before he's able to sacrifice himself in a blaze of glory. Instead wanting to eliminate All Might right in front of Deku, All For One was trying to make a grand display out of killing the hero. When Deku cried out, a surprising explosion of light appears from the floating U.A. Academy and Bakugo rises to his feet all of a sudden.

It's here that Deku and Bakugo see one another in this instant, and it's clear that Bakugo will be joining the fight in full to save All Might before the worst can happen. It's a big comeback for the hero at just the right time, but it's still far from enough to get All Might out of danger just yet. It's now on Bakugo's shoulders to help despite of his also injured condition.

