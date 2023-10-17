My Hero Academia Shares Volume 39 Cover Art

My Hero Academia's manga has shared the cover art for Volume 39 of the series! The final battles between the heroes and villains are well underway in the latest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and the chapters have seen some huge moments for some of the most prominent characters as their respective battles are coming to an end. This makes each new release of the series much more intriguing than ever, and that's the case for each new volume of the My Hero Academia manga that hits shelves in the near future too with the next release coming our way.

My Hero Academia Volume 39 will be hitting shelves in Japan in the near future, and to celebrate has released the cover art ahead of its physical release. This next volume will be covering My Hero Academia Chapters 387 to 398, and they highlight the ends of the fights between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi, Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga, and the start of All Might's fight against All For One. It's why the three of them are the stars of the newest cover art, and you can check out the first look at My Hero Academia Volume 39 below.

How to Read My Hero Academia

As My Hero Academia continues its way through the fights between the heroes and villains, and they are reaching their respective ends as the grand finale of the series is now in sight. That means it's now the perfect time to catch up with the My Hero Academia manga as the three most recent chapters of the series are available to read completely for free (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. My Hero Academia Volume 39 won't be hitting the United States for a while, but Volume 36 will be hitting shelves later this December.

Viz Media teases My Hero Academia Volume 36 as such, "The plan to engage the villains on the heroes' terms has mostly succeeded. Now in different locations around Japan, the heroes and U.A. students take on the villains in all-out battles! First, Todoroki squares off against Dabi with terrifying intensity. Elsewhere, Endeavor and Hawks hope to turn the tables on All For One, but the villain mastermind has one last trick up his sleeve. Finally, it's Tomura's new and improved body versus the crew at the airborne U.A., where the youngest heroes have critical roles to play!"

