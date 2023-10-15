At Last, My Hero Academia Has Brought Bakugo Back to Life

My Hero Academia knows its way around the kitchen, but this week, the series is cooking up a full-blown feast. The manga has kept fans on edge for weeks now as All Might and All For One have continued their showdown. As the final act of My Hero Academia goes on, all eyes have been pointed toward our favs as scores of them were put out of commission. But thanks to chapter 403, My Hero Academia has finally brought back Bakugo Katsuki.

Oh yes, you heard that right. My Hero Academia just did what some felt was impossible. The manga just revived Bakugo Katsuki after more than a year, and we have never been happier to see the explosive hero.

Katsuki Bakugo was dead for 434 days. He's officially back. pic.twitter.com/L7BH6HqPXw — Bakugo Archive 📂 (@legionbakugo) October 11, 2023

My Hero Academia chapter 403 teed up Bakugo's comeback with delicious tension, of course. The entire update put All Might on the line as fans faced his mortality. It seems All For One was finally given the upper hand against his foe. You can see why everyone from Deku to Gran Torino and the public thought All Might was about to die... but Bakugo is not about to let that fly.

After all, My Hero Academia ended its new chapter with a spread detailing Bakugo's return. We are shown the explosive hero in rags as he finally stands up from his care. Despite being declared dead, Bakugo's mentor tied the boy back to the living, and it seems the hero is now ready to throw down with All For One.

It is hard to put into words how hyped fans are for Bakugo's comeback. The character was first killed by Shigaraki more than a year ago, and even Bakugo's most avid fans weren't convinced he would survive. Now, Bakugo has proved the world wrong, and the My Hero Academia manga is all the better for it.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the manga is easy to read. The series can be binged on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

