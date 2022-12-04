My Hero Academia Is Joining Fortnite and Fans Are Freaking Out

My Hero Academia has made it at last. Despite its six seasons and best-selling manga, it seems the series' popularity was only cemented this weekend thanks to the team behind Fortnite. After all, the massive game just announced its next chapter with a trailer including Izuku Midoriya. And as you can imagine, well – fans are freaking out in a big way online.

For those who aren't up to date, Fortnite announced its latest Battle Royale update this weekend, and the new chapter celebrated with a trailer. It was there fans were shown new terrains and items, but all eyes were on Deku instead. After all, rumors cropped up days ago suggesting My Hero Academia was joining Fortnite, and this trailer ultimately confirmed the rumor was spot on.

DEKU IN FORTNITE HAS TO BE A FEVER DREAM CAUSE WHAT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING RN…My Hero Academia fans about to blow up the servers😭 #FortniteChapter4 pic.twitter.com/T8ZI8vKqPs — ♡icy♡ christmas szn🎄 (@luffyslover) December 4, 2022

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the addition, and it is easy to see why. Fortnite is one of the biggest video games in the globe. It takes a special franchise to join the Fortnite canon, and so far, only a handful of anime have been allowed to take part. Dragon Ball and Naruto make up the exclusive group, so it means a lot to see My Hero Academia join the gang.

Of course, the timing of this addition couldn't be better. My Hero Academia is airing its latest season, after all. Season six went live at the start of October, and it is heating up in a big way these days. With a new war waging, our pro heroes have learned just how deadly the League of Villains has become, and some familiar faces have already lost their lives trying to stop Shigaraki's gang. So if there was ever a time to spotlight Izuku, well – right now would be the time!

What do you make of this wild Fortnite crossover? Are you hyped for My Hero Academia to join in on the game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.